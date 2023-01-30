SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Single-digit temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to bust and fountains to freeze across Western Carolina.

Some residents around Asheville suffered a multi-day water outage.

Spartanburg Water also has to keep an eye on temperatures and all weather conditions in general, because it can mean impossible deliveries of chemicals needed at the water treatment plant to blocked intake areas from debris to changes in the amounts of chemicals needed when the water gets colder.

Ken Tuck, with Spartanburg Water, said that redundancy is key and that in wintry, dangerous conditions, staff increases operations and generators standby for backup to help in case of trouble.

Their new equipment at the R.B. Simms Water Treatment Plant will be operational soon.