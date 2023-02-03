ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Omni Grove Park Inn is almost 110 years old, but stands as solid today as it ever has.

Built primarily of the granite taken from sunset mountain where it stands, the fireplace is often the main attraction when the weather turns cold.

The fireplace is 30 feet wide and 12 feet tall.

One fireplace is original woodburning while the other fireplace in the great room is now gas logs.

The temperature has to be colder than the lower 50s for the Inn to light the fire.

Asheville’s cold winters mean lots of fire and lots of firewood. The fireplace burns more than 100 cords of wood each year.

The masonry workers were careful to hide the mortar that holds the granite together, and one boulder weighing 5,000 pounds serves as the mantelpiece.

Look carefully and you’ll also notice quotes from different literary figures etched on some of the stones.

The fireplaces also hide original Otis elevators that were built there to minimize noise and maximize the guests’ peace and quiet they desired.