Winthrop Poll released shows SC Democratic voters support fmr. VP Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WSPA) – The latest Winthrop Poll reveals that South Carolina Democratic voters support former Vice President Joe Biden as the next Democratic nominee for president.

According to a news release, 37 percent of those surveyed said they were leaning toward voting for Biden.

“Of the African Americans Democratic and Democratic leaning voters contacted, he had even higher numbers, at 46%,” according to the release.

Following Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in at 17 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris at 7 percent.

According to the release, the other 15 candidates fell below 5 percent in the poll.

