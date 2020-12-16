Wintry mix could lead to icy patches in Greenville County

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County could be seeing some of its first winter weather this season overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A wintry mix with freezing rain or sleet is possible.

Jessica Stumpf, who is the deputy director of Greenville County Emergency Management, said they are monitoring the situation. Especially the northern part of the county could experience patches of ice, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, according to Stumpf. She also said cars could be coated with a thin layer of ice.

“Elevated surfaces usually are a little bit cooler quicker, so you’re car…is metal, so it gets a lot colder faster,” she said. “So there might be a little glaze of ice on top of that tomorrow morning, but it’ll melt as we get through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.”

Greenville County Schools have not made any announcements about whether class will be postponed or moved entirely online Wednesday. District spokesperson Tim Waller said any changes would be announced by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Ryan Mosier, who is a spokesperson from Duke Energy, said they’re not really expecting to any power outages in the Upstate, but they’re also keeping an eye on the situation.