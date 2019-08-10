WNC business owner arrested for taking money, not delivering headstones to families

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Western North Carolina man is accused of victimizing families who have recently experienced devastating loss.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they had a number of complaints and investigators believe the owner of Custom Monuments, in Fletcher, took money for tombstones he never provided.

Investigators believe the business owner took advantage of at least 24 grieving families. They believe there could be more victims.

In the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery lies Ashleigh Hagen and right next to her likes her sister, Tera.

Tera passed away unexpectedly in January.

In March, her mother, Luanne Collins, was ready to honor her with a headstone just like her sisters.

“I reached out to Custom Monuments,” said Collins.

Collins says Custom Monuments made Ashleigh’s headstone several years ago and she was pleased with the result.

“I felt like I could trust them,” she said.

So she went back to the company for Tera’s headstone, but Collins says things were different this time around. Now the business is run by Darryl McMahan.

“When I was working with his father he only required me to pay half.”

This time Collins had to pay in full to place her order. A receipt dated March 8, 2019, shows she paid $2,022 dollars for the custom headstone.

“I wanted it specially engraved with my daughter and her son engraved on it,” she said.

Due to the shape and color, it was going to take 12 weeks. The deadline passed and Collins says she couldn’t get in touch with McMahan.

Then she got more bad news.

Deputies arrested and charged McMahan for taking money from customers and failing to fulfill orders.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Collins said. “It’s kind of like the last thing you can do for a loved one. I’m raising her child now too, so I wanted a place for him to be able to go and visit his mom and stuff.”

For the foreseeable future, a marker and flowers will grace Tera’s grave.

“I kind of doubt that since he’s ripped off all these people that we are going to see any money or headstones. It’s just heartbreaking and I felt like he took advantage of me,” Collins said.

McMahan is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, but he could face more charges.

A judge set his bond at $192,000 dollars.

If you believe you may be a victim, Henderson County detectives urge you to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4596.