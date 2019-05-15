News

WNC deputy indicted for fatal crash

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 07:55 AM EDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 07:55 AM EDT

MACON Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- A sheriff’s deputy who wrecked while driving a Franklin man home has been charged in the deadly crash. 

The N.C. Highway Patrol said a grand jury indicted Macon County Deputy Cody Mitchell on a charge of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Mitchell was indicted Monday, three months after the crash on Highway 64.

Troopers said Deputy Mitchell was driving a man to his residence in a transport van when the van went off the highway and overturned several times. The single-vehicle wreck happened Feb. 12 near Bill Dalrymple Road. 

Deputy Mitchell and the passenger were seriously hurt.

Both were taken to a hospital where the passenger, identified as 66-year-old James Baggott of Franklin, N.C., later died.  

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland previously said the deputy was transporting a patient to his home. Holland said it appeared the vehicle hydroplaned during heavy rainfall.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center