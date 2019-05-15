WNC deputy indicted for fatal crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACON Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- A sheriff’s deputy who wrecked while driving a Franklin man home has been charged in the deadly crash.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said a grand jury indicted Macon County Deputy Cody Mitchell on a charge of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Mitchell was indicted Monday, three months after the crash on Highway 64.

Troopers said Deputy Mitchell was driving a man to his residence in a transport van when the van went off the highway and overturned several times. The single-vehicle wreck happened Feb. 12 near Bill Dalrymple Road.

Deputy Mitchell and the passenger were seriously hurt.

Both were taken to a hospital where the passenger, identified as 66-year-old James Baggott of Franklin, N.C., later died.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland previously said the deputy was transporting a patient to his home. Holland said it appeared the vehicle hydroplaned during heavy rainfall.

