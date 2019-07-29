WNC fishermen injured when boat overturns in Tennessee

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men were injured Monday while fishing when their boat overturned below Ft. Loudoun Dam.

The boat the two men were in overturned from falling water from the dam’s spill gate, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Both men were wearing personal flotation devices when they were thrown in into the turbulent water, but only one was still wearing his when they were recovered by local fishing guides who witnessed the incident, TWRA said.

One was taken to Ft. Loudoun Medical Center in serious condition and the other was airlifted to UT Medical Center in critical condition.

The men are from the Maggie Valley area of North Carolina.

The incident is under investigation by TWRA.

Also responding to the accident were Loudon County Sheriff’s deputies, Priority EMS, and the Loudon County EMA.