WNC Nature Center preps for Fall Festival

This will be the 43rd annual Hey Day Fall Festival at the Western North Carolina Nature Center.

Jordan Rutherford of the WNC Nature Center said you can expect arts and crafts as well as a scavenger hunt and face painting among other activities for children.



Rutherford said the large draw for families is just how close kids can experience nature.



Organizers are presenting nature shows with live animals on the half hour all day Saturday from 10-4.



Rutherford said you can expect food trucks too.



nature center is admitting guests on regular admission with Friends of the WNC members receiving free admission.

Click here for tickets click here or visit WNC on Instagram or Facebook