WNC nonprofit in desperate need of landlords to house homeless clients, at fair market rate.

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA)- Thrive, a nonprofit in Western North Carolina is in desperate need of landlords to house homeless clients and families.

The nonprofit receives funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to be able to guarantee rent payment for landlords but the landlord must accept fair market rate.

Tracey Gruver, Development Associate for Thrive said it’s nearly impossible to find a landlord or permanent housing facility that will accept fair market rate, which changes by county.

Thrive serves Transylvania, Henderson, Polk and Rutherford County and those looking for housing within those counties.

Gruver said there are currently hundreds waiting for housing in each county.

Landlords must be willing to pass an inspection and provide permanent housing.

If you are an interested landlord or have any questions about becoming a landlord or about Thrive visit their website http://thrive4health.org/

…or email the Executive Director directly kmartin@thrive4health.org

Thrive

110-C Chadwick Square Court

Hendersonville, NC 28739

828.697.1581