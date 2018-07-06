WNC officials warn hikers of dangers near waterfalls, trails Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) - A North Carolina family is mourning, after a tragic accident on Independence Day.

16-year-old H'money Siu died at Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County after being swept over the falls. First responders were able to save Siu's younger sister, who tried to save her.

First Responders tells 7News the steady rain, over the last few days, has picked-up the speed of the waterfalls in Western North Carolina.

Caution signs along trails, in Western North Carolina, warn people of the dangers ahead, but to enjoy the waterfalls many times hikers have to leave the limits of state and national parks.

"The waterfalls are beautiful and people love to look at them," said Transylvania County Rescue Squad Chief Dale Whitlock.

If visitors aren't careful waterfalls can be deadly.

"Obviously it's high, high risk with that much water turning around it looked pretty risky to us." Louis Dutreil, a visitor from Florida, told 7News.

A spokesperson for the National Forest Service tells 7News the warning signs, near waterfalls, are in place to let people know the rocks are slippery and currents are strong.

While many hikers practice extreme caution on the trails, others take it up a notch at the falls.

"I'd say about 6 or so men and a couple of women, they were doing some pretty, I thought, like a bit crazy things. Like going in head first," Dutreil said.

That activity is alarming for the Rescue Squad Chief, who has to respond to emergencies at the waterfalls in Transylvania County.

The most recent of Wednesday when Rainbow Falls claimed the life of Siu. This was the second death at the falls this summer.

Whitlock tells 7News when the county's rescue squad is called out they have minutes to make life-saving decisions - gathering the necessary gear and equipment to complete a rescue. Unfortunately they can't save everyone from the deadly currents.

Whitlock does offer people, who aren't familiar with the falls, some advice to prevent a tragedy.

"Make sure you know your surroundings. Make sure you are far enough away from the edge of the waterfalls." Whitlock told 7News. "Never get on the edges, because that's when it gets the most dangerous. The farther away you can be, the better off you're going to be."