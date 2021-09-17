WNC residents receive hot food waivers in wake of TS Fred

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Western counties in North Carolina will temporarily be able to buy hot food with their EBT cards.

Between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30, residents of Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties who receive Food and Nutrition Services will receive a hot food wavier as a result of Tropical Strom Fred.

According to the Haywood County Emergency Services, the wavier can be used to purchase hot food prepared for immediate consumption at the deli departments at EBT authorized retailers.

This wavier cannot be used at restaurants or other non-EBT authorized retailers.

For more information, residents can contact their county Department of Social Services Office.

