WNC woman charged after man hit by car, killed

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Heather Nicole Johnson (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have filed multiple charges against a woman who they say ran over a man with her car in a motel parking lot.

Black Mountain police say in a news release that 32-year-old Heather Nicole Johnson of Asheville is charged with second-degree murder and hit-and-run.

Investigators say Johnson intentionally hit Michael Grady Locklear with her car on Aug. 7.

News outlets cite police reports that said Locklear wasn’t cooperative with police after the incident and refused medical treatment. Investigators say he awakened the next morning complaining to his girlfriend that he was hurting. He was taken to an Asheville hospital, where he died several days later.

Johnson is jailed on a $500,000 bond. Online records don’t say if she has an attorney.

