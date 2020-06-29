Wofford College announces plan for fall 2020 return to campus

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Officials at Wofford College announced the school’s plans to resume in-person classes this fall.

According to a news release, the plan, called “Wofford Together,” is an altered academic calendar, has guidelines for campus life, as well as expectations for the Wofford community.

Students will start returning to campus on Aug. 26, with classes set to begin on Aug. 31.

According to the release, modifications to Wofford’s fall calendar include not holding a fall break.

Wofford officials said in-person classes and student residency will end on Friday, Nov. 20, and the last week of classes and exams will be held remotely after Thanksgiving.

According to the release, some of the key components of the “Wofford Together” plan include:

Cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing

Social distancing

Facemask requirements

Proper hygiene

Health screenings and monitoring

Quarantine and isolation (if necessary)

Visitors to campus

“We are ready to welcome our students, faculty and staff back to campus,” Wofford College President Dr. Nayef Samhat said. “There is no doubt that the fall semester will be different, but careful planning and a campus-wide commitment to keeping our community healthy will allow us to resume our commitment to the residential liberal arts educational experience that is at the core of Wofford College’s mission.”

“We are in this together,”Samhat said. “That means making personal choices in consideration of others, remaining flexible to possible changes based on public health and governmental guidance and embracing our new normal on campus.”