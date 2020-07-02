Wofford College announces times for 2020 home football games

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) -Wofford College officials announced the game times for the 2020 home football games on Thursday.

According to a news release, the first two home games against The Citadel and Mercer will kick-off at 6 p.m., and the remaining three home games — SC State, VMI and ETSU — will begin at 1:30 p.m.

“Wofford is looking to continue the success of the 2019 season, in which the Terriers won the Southern Conference Championship for the third straight season. Overall the team was 8-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Terriers advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season,” according to the release.

To purchase season tickets, call 865-597-4090.

According to the release, if there are schedule changes due to COVID-19, payments can be refunded or applied to future seasons.

Wofford officials said the Southern Conference television schedule will be announced at a later time.

The football team is expected to report to campus on July 23 to start preseason training.