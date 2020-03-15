Wofford College closing early for spring break

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Wofford College announced Sunday evening that it will be closing early for spring break.

Residence halls, however, will remain open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 to allow students to gather their belongings and make travel arrangements.

“These are unprecedented times for our nation and campus,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat in a news release Sunday. “The college community has rallied with flexibility, patience and creativity, and I could not be more proud of our community’s response.”