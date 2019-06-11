Wofford student accused of sexual assault in residence hall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Wofford College student has been accused of sexual assault.

Wofford College Campus Safety arrested junior Carter Barron Atchison, 21, of Spartanburg, on May 24, according to Annie Mitchell Wofford Vice President of Marketing and Communications Annie Mitchell.

According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, the arrest warrant said Atchison has been accused using of “force and/or coercion” to sexually assault someone on April 27 in a residence hall.

Mitchell says, “he was a student at the time of the arrest and I can confirm as of yesterday (6/10/2019) he was a student and he’s in the class of 2020.”

He was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Students shared how Wofford College alerts them when situations like this come up. Jamari McDavid is a Junior and says, “we have surveys to help us recognize ways to seek help if we’ve been sexually assaulted or they’ll give us numbers and guides to help a friend, if we’ve had a friend who’s been sexually assaulted.”

According to the detention center’s listing, Atchison was living on campus when he was arrested.