Wofford students prepare to return to campus for fall semester

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Colleges and universities throughout our state are finalizing the safety measures that will be in place this fall.

7 News found out what Wofford College’s plans are for the upcoming semester and what students think about it.

“Last season got cut short and so I’m really looking forward to getting back on the court with the girls,” Brittney Wilbur said.

Brittney Wilbur is a rising senior and tennis player at Wofford College, and she told 7 News her junior spring semester wasn’t exactly what she had envisioned.

“I had no idea a pandemic was coming,” she said.

Wilbur said she was worried about her senior year… until she got an email from Wofford.

“I stopped everything I was doing because I’d been waiting for some news,” she said.

That news: Students will return to campus on August 26th–but not before completing a screening questionnaire.

“I’m super excited to go back. That’s all I want,” Wilbur said. “I’ve been at home in San Antonio, Texas since mid-March. I’m ready to get back to college, my friends, and professors.”

Others are a little more weary.

“I’m ready to be back, but, at the same time, just kind of uneasy,” Marisa Barrera said.

Marisa Barrera will be a junior Terrier this fall and said she’s concerned about staying safe and healthy while living on the tight-knit campus.

“There’s so many people coming from all different places,” Barrera said.

But Wofford says they have a plan for that.

Campus visitors will be asked to make an appointment and must wear a face mask. The college is asking students to restrict off-campus travel as well.

They’ve also modified the fall calendar, removing the fall break. In-person classes and on-campus living will end on November 20th, and the last week of classes and exams will be held remotely after Thanksgiving.

“To have a little bit of a longer break and being at home–especially around finals–it will probably be a little more relaxing than normal,” Barrera said.

Key components in Wofford’s return-to-campus plan include lots of cleaning, social distancing, and face mask requirements in classrooms, offices, and other indoor public and shared spaces.

“Yeah, we’re going to be wearing masks and, yeah, we’ll be six feet apart; but I know Wofford will make us feel just as close as we usually are,” Wilbur said.

Other Upstate colleges, like Clemson, Furman, Converse, and USC Upstate, expect to have in-person classes in the fall as well.