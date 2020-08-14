Wofford to give two options to fans who already purchased 2020 football tickets

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Wofford College officials announced Friday they will be providing two options for fans who already purchased football tickets for the Terrier’s upcoming season, following Thursday’s postponement announcement.

Southern Conference officials announced Thursday that they would be postponing all fall sports league competition due to COVID-19.

Wofford is giving the fans two options if they have already purchased tickets:

  • Transfer the ticket payment made to date into a 2020 tax-deductible contribution to the Terrier Club and/or the Football Operating Budget
  • Request a refund for your season ticket payment made to date

According to the release, season ticket holders will have until Sept. 1, 2020 to make a decision, and will need to complete an online form or call 864-597-4090.

Wofford officials said they will also be reaching out to 2020 football season ticket holders to give individualized solutions as needed, which also includes full refunds when requested.

“In the event of a spring football season, fans who purchased football tickets for the 2020 or were previous season ticket holders will have priority for seating for the spring,” according to the release.

