Woman accused in deadly DUI crash in Greenville Co. pleads guilty to charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A woman accused of killing a 17-year-old and hurting others in a DUI crash back in January pleaded guilty to charges Wednesday morning in court.

According to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Madison Bagwell pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, child endangerment and minor in possession of alcohol charges.

We reported in December 2018 that the crash happened on Highway 25 near Pine Hill Drive.

Bagwell was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Highway 25 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left side of the road into a grassy median and overturned in the northbound lane.

The coroner’s office said Jessica Faye Adaline Adams, 17, was thrown from the vehicle at the time of the crash and was flown to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Adams was a senior at Pickens High School.

Bagwell, a 20-year-old man and two 13 year olds were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of their injuries following the crash.

Nicholas Adams was accused of giving alcohol to Bagwell and letting her drive.

He was charged with:

Parties to a crime – DUI/felony driving under the influence resulting in death

Parties to a crime – DUI/felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person

Two counts of giving beer or wine to minor, transfer or gift

Warrants show that Adams was also accused of endangering two 13 year olds that night because Bagwell was supposed to give them a ride home.

On Wednesday, the solicitor’s office said Bagwell also agreed to testify in Adams’ case.

Bagwell will be sentenced after Adams’ case goes to trial.

She remains in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.