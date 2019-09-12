Woman accused of breaking into Child Care Quest arrested, Forest City police say

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials said a woman accused of breaking into a business Monday morning was arrested Wednesday.

We reported earlier that officers were called to Child Care Quest, located at 1228 W. Main St., in regard to a breaking and entering that happened at around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to the release, Eva Jane Horton, of Spindale, N.C., was arrested Wednesday and charged with breaking and entering and larceny.

Horton was issued a $10,000 bond and was taken to the Rutherford County Jail.