GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of breaking into an Upstate home Monday and stealing clothes.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress on Pettigru Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they met with the homeowners who said they were returning home they found broken glass.

Officers entered the house and found 29-year-old Latasha Boyd upstairs.

Boyd was charged with second-degree burglary.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Boyd broke into the house and was stealing clothes.

Offers commended the victims for their quick action.