Woman accused of filing false report about Dollar General robbery in Greer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a woman after she reportedly filed a false report about a robbery at an area Dollar General.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Jessica Audra Lance, 18, was working at Dollar General, located on North Highway 14 in Greer, and called dispatch saying that four men had robbed the store and put a knife to her throat.

Deputies responded to the store and an investigation began.

On Thursday afternoon, Lance called investigators and said that she made up the story.

Investigators found out that Lance had invited the men to the store so she could buy beer for them.

When the individuals came to the store, they reportedly took several cases of beer and left the store.

“Claiming she was fearful of retaliation from her job, Lance made up the report, stating she had been robbed,” according to the release.

She was charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.