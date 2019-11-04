Woman accused of multiple thefts in W. Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a Lake Lure woman was arrested following multiple reports of thefts in West Asheville.

According to a police department news release, residents on Brucemont Circle reported items missing from their homes, vehicles, as well a stolen vehicle on Nov. 3.

Officers searched for the stolen vehicle and were able to locate it later on Patton Avenue, and pulled it over.

Once pulled over, officers found property that had been reported as stolen by several victims.

According to the release, officers charged Stephanie Nicole Jenkins, 27, with first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen goods, felony larceny and four counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.