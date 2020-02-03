Woman accused of murder in man’s shooting death on Walker Ave. in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged following a deadly shooting on Walker Avenue back in January.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a home on Walker Avenue in Laurens at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 23 in regard to a victim with gunshot wounds.

When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, Rasham Walker, 32, dead at the home.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday, sheriff’s office officials said Brandy Standridge was arrested and charged in connection with Walker’s murder.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Courtney Snow confirmed that Standridge is charged with murder.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are possible.

“Investigators and deputies have worked tirelessly on this case and will continue to do so,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I appreciate their dedication to bringing justice to the family of Mr. Walker. This was a senseless act of violence and it is my prayer that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”