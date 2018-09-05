Woman accused of selling Fentanyl with 2 small kids in car in Union

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michelle Renea Gregory

UNION, SC (WSPA) - A woman is accused of selling Fentanyl with her 2 small kids in the car, according to Union Co. Sheriff's Office.

Deputies met with an operative of the sheriff's office and gave them money to try to buy Fentanyl from Michelle Gregory, 33, of Shady Hill Dr. in Union.

The operative called Gregory and arranged for her to come and get them to go get the drug.

Gregory came and picked up the operative and drove to where another person was, according to the report.

Gregory had her two small children with her in the car, according to the operative.

They went to another location where the operative gave Gregory the money and she got out of the car to buy the drug.

She came back, got in the car and gave the operative Blue Fentanyl pills, according to the report.

Gregory dropped the operative off and the operative reported back to the sheriff's office.

Gregory will be charged with Distribution of Fentanyl and Unlawful Neglect of a child, according to the report.