Woman accused of stabbing man, juvenile in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman faces assault charges after a stabbing incident on Sunday.

According to a news release, police responded to a home on Nancy Street in west Asheville at around 5 a.m. following a report of a stabbing.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from stab wounds — a 30-year-old man and a juvenile.

Both victims were taken to Mission Hospital, where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, officers located the suspect — Johaunna Tiffannie Cromer, 40, of Asheville — a short distance away from the scene.

Cromer was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where she was being held without bond.