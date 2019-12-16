Woman accused of stealing packages in Boiling Springs arrested for shoplifting at Greer Walmart

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of the suspects they’ve identified as part of their investigation into packages being stolen from a porch in Boiling Springs was arrested for shoplifting at an Upstate Walmart early Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office new release, investigators identified Cristy Denine Cummings, of Easley, as one of the woman responsible for the package thefts in Boiling Springs a few days after Thanksgiving Day.

Sheriff’s Office officials said investigators spoke with Cummings by phone last week and she indicated that she would be coming in Monday for an interview, but failed to do so.

The sheriff’s office was then notified that Cummings was arrested by Greer Police Department officers at around 2:30 a.m. with two others for shoplifting at Walmart.

She was later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Spartanburg County investigators have 10 signed warrants charging Cummings with financial transaction card theft, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods and seven counts of petit larceny.

According to the release, sheriff’s office investigators will interview Cummings to try to identify the other woman and man responsible for the package and auto thefts.