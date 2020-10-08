Woman accused of throwing gas on another person, trying to set shed on fire in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman faces arson and assault charges after she threw gasoline on someone and tried to set a shed on fire last month.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a dispute on Ramsey Drive just before midnight on Sept. 26

A woman told deputies that Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 22, of Nebo, hit her and threw gasoline on her.

The woman and a man then reportedly ran into a shed.

According to the release, Keffer then tried to set the shed on fire.

Keffer was charged with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.