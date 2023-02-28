RUTHERFORD COUNTY (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thursday on Railroad Ave in Rutherfordton when they found the passenger, Kaitlin Breanna Morrow, concealing 24 grams – approximately 200 – yellow T-189 pressed fentanyl pills.

Morrow was placed under arrest and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center where she was charged with trafficking opium and heroin.

Morrow received a $100,000 bond.