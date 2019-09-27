Woman accused of trafficking meth after officers execute search warrant in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged for trafficking meth after multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant Wednesday in Forest City.

Chandra Sue Nierman was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintain vehicle, place or dwelling, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Rutherford County Sheriff’s office Interdiction Team, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Special Emergency Response Team, Forest City Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.

During the search, officers found 79 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of marijuana, multiple guns and $2,590 cash, deputies said.

Nierman was arrested and received a $75,000 secured bond.

Officers will continue to investigate.