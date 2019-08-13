Woman accused of trying to take child from mother’s arms in Asheville park

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman was arrested after she reportedly tried to take a child from their mother on Friday.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Pack Square Park following a report of an attempted kidnapping.

When they arrived on-scene, they were told that Shannon Adams had tried to take a child from their mother’s arms, and reportedly assaulted the mother and father of the child while the pair struggled to hold on to their child.

Witnesses reportedly stepped in and assisted the parents.

Adams was arrested for two counts of simple assault, as well as an additional charge of assault on a child under 12.

According to the news release, the magistrate did not find enough elements to support a charge of kidnapping against Adams.