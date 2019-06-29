Woman admits to killing boyfriend, receives 35 year sentence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman pleaded guilty to shooting her boyfriend to death in 2017 during a trial Wednesday.

Amy N. Taylor, 34, of Chesnee, interrupted her trial to plead guilty to murder, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office.

Taylor shot James Earl Sprouse, 57, of Chesnee, on March 3, 2017, in the bedroom of their house on McSwain Road, according to a press release.

Sprouse was found wrapped in multiple tarps in a wooded area near their house. He had one gunshot wound to his right side and two gunshot wounds to his upper back, according to the release.

During an investigation, Spartanburg County deputies found blood stains on the carpet and wall of the bedroom, two trash bags full of bedding, cleaning supplies and a large box of latex gloves, the release stated.

According to the solicitor’s office, deputies found evidence on her phone that indicated she planned to shoot him that morning. Deputies also found security video of Taylor purchasing bungee cord, tarp and duct tape that was used to transport and dump the body in the woods.

Taylor confessed to the shooting after giving multiple stories to investigators and learning she was ineligible for parole.

Taylor claimed she was a victim of physical and mental abuse, according to the release. Deputies checked files, but did not find any previous reports of domestic violence.

She was sentenced to 35-years in prison by Circuit Judge Lee Alford.