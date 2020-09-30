Woman allegedly mauled to death by dogs in Laurens Co., coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a woman died after she was allegedly mauled to death by dogs in Gray Court.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s office officials said deputies responded to Allegra Lane in Gray Court, where they found a deceased woman.

The sheriff’s office said several dogs were removed from the location.

Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the woman killed at Jacqueline Nicole Robinson, 32, of Gray Court.

Canupp said it appears that her cause of death was due to being mauled by dogs.

The case is still under investigation at this time.