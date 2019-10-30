Woman almost shot on couch at Spartanburg home, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Women and children were inside a home when one bullet shattered a window and another came through a wall, almost hitting one person on a couch.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says the incident happened around 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Arch Street.

A woman told police she was home with her two children and a friend when she heard glass break and her friend yell to get down.

Another woman said she was lying on a couch when a bullet flew past her head and another came through a wall, almost hitting her leg, according to the report.

The victim dove to the floor and yelled at the woman who lives there to get down.

No one was reportedly hurt.

Both women told police they have no enemies and no one else lives there.