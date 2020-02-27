Woman arrested after police chase in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Pickens on Thursday at Pumpkintown Hwy. and Fox Squirrel Ridge Rd.

Pickens Police attempted to stop a car at about 3:30 p.m. for a tag violation.

The suspect pulled into Arby’s and then took off, police say.

The car hit the brakes hard and turned left. An officer bumped into the rear of the car, resulting in minimal damage.

The chase continued on Fox Squirrel Ridge Rd. at Hendrix Rd. Police deployed stop sticks and got all four tires.

The suspect continued until she got near the fire department on Fox Squirrel Ridge Rd. and pulled off the road, police say.

The woman was arrested and will be facing multiple charges to include driving under suspension, possession of meth, tag violation, reckless driving, and failure to stop.

No one was injured in the pursuit.