News

Woman arrested after stun gun attack in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A woman was arrested after deputies say she attacked another woman with a stun gun in front of a Spartanburg County home, Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Boundary Drive shortly before noon for a report of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two women on the ground who were bloody and fighting.

According to the report, 22-year-old Savanna Grace White drove to the home and attacked the girlfriend of her child's father.

White began shoving and grabbed the victim before pulling out a stun gun and stunning her, the report says.

The report says the victim was able to get the stun gun away from White and was able to fight her and hold her down until deputies arrived.

White told arriving deputies that she needed to check on her baby, who remained in the car during the attack, according to the report.

The victim told deputies that White had been harassing her and had gone to the Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning to speak to deputies about getting a trespassing order and possibly a restraining order against White.

White was arrested and charged with third degree Assault and Battery. She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History

Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

basketball madness bracket contest
Color Your Weather
Celebrating Women
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center