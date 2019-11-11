Woman arrested for allegedly making bomb threat at GSP

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport officials said a woman was arrested after making a comment about a bomb Saturday afternoon.

According to jail records, Laura Snyder Jones, of Anchorage, Kentucky, was charged with making a bomb threat.

A spokesperson for GSP said the incident happened at the airport Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

According to airport officials, the passenger, Jones, was reportedly frustrated by the customer experience with one of the airlines and made a comment at a ticket counter.

According GSP officials, the airline asked if she had anything hazardous in her bag, and she allegedly made a comment that there was a bomb in her bag.

GSP officials said nothing dangerous was found in any of her bags and she was then arrested for making a verbal threat.

Airport officials said the airport and the airlines taken any kind of threat seriously.

No flight or passengers were inconvenienced during the incident.