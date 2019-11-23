Woman arrested in connection to Greenville Co. package thefts, search for second suspect continues

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested in connection to package thefts in Greenville County, while the search for a second suspect continues.

We previously reported that investigators were looking for people who were stealing packages from porches.

Detectives believed 2 people had taken things from 5 different families.

The sheriff’s office announced Saturday that 42 year-old Angelia Michelle Wardlaw has been charged with 5 counts of Petit Larceny, 1 count of 2nd degree Burglary and 1 count of Criminal Conspiracy.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect seen in surveillance video named Holly Lundie.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.