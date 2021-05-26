Woman arrested in hit-and-run that injured EMS worker in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run that injured an EMS worker in Greenville County Monday.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.I.T team arrested 33-year-old Jennifer Rose Case. They were able to identify her through video evidence and other leads, deputies said.

Jennifer Case has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that injured an EMS worker in Greenville Co. (GCSO)

Case was arrested Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. at an address on Forestville Road in Travelers Rest.

The young child who was in the vehicle with her at the time she struck the victim was discovered to be okay and DSS was requested to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Case was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center to face charges for Attempted Murder and Unlawful Neglect of a Child. She was given no bond at this time.