Woman arrested in Myrtle Beach on murder charge related to missing 11-year-old Colorado boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR/WBTW) — A family spokesperson said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.

The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Leticia Stauch said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Gannon Stauch has not been located and said they will continue their search to locate him.

Leticia Stauch is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, S.C.

Along with the first-degree murder charge, Stauch also faces child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Watch the full news conference below:

The Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference today at noon at Centennial Hall, located at 200 S. Cascade Avenue, in Colorado Springs to announce a major development in the Gannon Stauch case. pic.twitter.com/msqJDxCMFW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 2, 2020

News13 will stream this news conference on our website here and on our Facebook page here.

This is a developing update. Count on News13 for update.

LATEST HEADLINES: