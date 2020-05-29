Woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop in Oconee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Mamie Jane Black- Photo courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Thursday on a drug trafficking charge.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Mamie Jane Black, 55, of Salem, on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black 2010 Hyundai Genesis Thursday afternoon on Highlands Highway near Playground Road due to a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, Black told deputies that there was an illegal substance inside the vehicle.

A K9 unit was deployed and deputies found a quantity of drugs inside the vehicle, as well as a large amount of cash.

According to the release, Black is charged with having more than 400 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.

Black was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

