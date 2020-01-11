Woman arrested on several drug charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested on several drug charges in Henderson County.

On Jan. 8, deputies arrested Ashley Rena Travers for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle/residence for the use/sale of a controlled substance.

Travers is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $17K secured bond.



Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip using our new mobile app.