Woman asks for help at Charlotte Wendy’s, saying she was kidnapped; police search for suspect vehicle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WBTV in Charlotte is reporting that police are searching for a car wanted in connection to a reported kidnapping in west Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials said two women ordered food at a Wendy’s drive-thru at around 12:20 a.m., and one of the women asked for help, saying she had been kidnapped.

Police said the women were traveling in a forest green Honda, possibly a Honda Accord.

The vehicle was described to have a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a temporary license plate.

According to WBTV’s report, the victim is described as being an African American woman who is approximately 50 years old.

Police officials said the driver is an African American woman who is approximately 25 years old, has her hair braided in a bun, was wearing glasses, a nose ring and had a flower tattoo on her shoulder. She was reportedly wearing a red tube-top.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.