Woman assaulted by man on Swamp Rabbit Trail, Greenville Police investigating

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted by a man walking on the Swamp Rabbit Trail on Monday.

According to a police department news release, Greenville 911 dispatchers received a call for help from a woman who was jogging on the trail at around 2:35 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, which was near the Caine Halter YMCA, officers saw that the victim had injuries to her head.

The victim told officers that she was assaulted by an unidentified man walking on the trail.

Officers determined that the woman was running on the trail when she was attacked from behind by the man, who was described as being a 20 to 30-year-old with “shaggy” hair, and who was wearing a red bandana over his face.

Police said during the incident that the man pull out a firearm and hit the woman in the head. The suspect also took the woman’s phone, which contained credit cards and cash, and ran away.

According to the release, officers set up a perimeter around the scene and a police K9 was used to try to locate the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“In response to this incident the police department will have an increased officer presence along the trail over the next several days. The Greenville Police Department also encourages anyone who was on the trail Monday afternoon to contact investigators if they saw anyone matching the description above. Investigators also ask those living in the immediate area to view home security systems to determine if they captured the suspect fleeing the area.”

The following are safety tip from police for those who utilize the Swamp Rabbit Trail: