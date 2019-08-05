Woman attempts to bring gun in Henderson Co. Courthouse, deputies say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Danielle Dianne Heaps (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after deputies said she attempted to bring a gun in the Henderson County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Danielle Dianne Heaps, 30, of Hendersonville, was arrested after Henderson County Courthouse Security found a Jennings .22 handgun in her purse during a screening to enter the Henderson County Courthouse, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, security team members found the gun was stolen. Deputies said Heaps was also had an active warrant for arrest for failure to appear on previous charges.

Heaps has been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of firearm on the premises of a courthouse and misdemeanor order for arrest.

Deputies said she was released after posting a $10,400 secured bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store