Woman attempts to bring gun in Henderson Co. Courthouse, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after deputies said she attempted to bring a gun in the Henderson County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Danielle Dianne Heaps, 30, of Hendersonville, was arrested after Henderson County Courthouse Security found a Jennings .22 handgun in her purse during a screening to enter the Henderson County Courthouse, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, security team members found the gun was stolen. Deputies said Heaps was also had an active warrant for arrest for failure to appear on previous charges.

Heaps has been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of firearm on the premises of a courthouse and misdemeanor order for arrest.

Deputies said she was released after posting a $10,400 secured bond.