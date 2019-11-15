Woman burned in fire that destroyed Spartanburg mobile home

A fire chief said a trailer on Jennie Court was destroyed in a fire on Friday (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is in the hospital after she was pulled from a mobile home fire on Friday morning.

The mobile home is located on Jennie Court near Old Converse Road in Spartanburg County.

Dispatch said the fire was reported at 6:37 a.m. Friday.

Converse, Drayton, Cowpens, and Cherokee Springs fire departments responded to the blaze.

Converse Fire Chief Tim Jones said the fire department installed smoke detectors just this past summer that alerted the family.

Jones said a woman suffered burns in the fire.

He confirmed the fire victim’s nephew pulled her from the trailer fire.

She was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The trailer was destroyed in the fire.

Old Converse Road was closed between Cannons Campground Road and E. Main Street while crews battled the fire.