Woman charged after crashing truck into Wellford church sign

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) - Wellford City Police Department officers arrested a woman who was reportedly responsible for crashing into a church sign last week.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, officers arrested Kenya Earline Pearson, 36, of Spartanburg, after she drove her truck into Rivers of Glory Church's sign, located on Greenville Highway.

After hitting the sign, Pearson reportedly continued driving down the road.

According to jail records, Pearson was charged with driving under suspension, failure to report hitting fixtures and another traffic offense.