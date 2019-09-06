Woman charged after meth bust in Anderson Co., sheriff’s office officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a methamphetamine bust Wednesday.

We reported Thursday that the sheriff’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine valued around $1.1 million.

The bust also resulted in several guns and nearly $20,000 in cash seized.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Thursday that one person had been arrested in the bust.

Sgt. JT Foster identified that person as Brittney Stephens, 31, of Simpsonville.

Stephens was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base, according to jail records.

She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.