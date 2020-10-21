Woman charged after teen cashier assaulted at Ingles in Gaffney

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was arrested after she and a juvenile with her reportedly assaulted a 16-year-old cashier while checking out at an area grocery store earlier this month.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Ingles, located at 310 West 3rd St. in Gaffney, on Oct. 6 just after 6 pm. in regard to an assault call.

When deputies arrived, they learned that an assault had occurred between 16-year-old female cashier and two other females in the store checkout line.

The sheriff’s office said the two females — Melodie Laki Littlejohn, 34, of Gaffney and a 16-year-old — allegedly began to fuss at the cashier over how she scanned porkchops, and Littlejohn reportedly shoved her payment aggressively toward the cashier.

The cashier then went to get a manager.

When the cashier returned with the manager, Littlejohn and the teen with her started to assault the cashier by punching her. The sheriff’s office said one of the suspects bit the cashier’s arm.

Littlejohn and the teen with her then left the store.

Following an investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Littlejohn, charging her with third-degree assault and battery by mob.

Littlejohn was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, and was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The juvenile who was with Littlejohn will reportedly be referred to SCDJJ for prosecution of third-degree assault and battery by mob.