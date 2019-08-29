Woman charged for alleged threat to get Bloods gang to ‘shoot up’ N.C. school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department said it has charged a Greenville woman who allegedly entered a school, told an employee she would shoot her, and also threatened to get the Bloods criminal gang to “shoot up” the school.

According to Greenville Police Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter, on Tuesday, officers responded to South Greenville Elementary school, located at 811 Howell Street, after an employee of the school reported that a parent of a student at the school had entered the school’s front office on Monday and made threats against her and the school.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WNCT, officers arrested Tarshia Sutton Cogdell, age 51, of Arbor Street, on Tuesday, and charged her with one felony count each of Communicating Threats, and Communicating a Threat of Violence on Educational Property.

The arrest warrant said on Monday, Cogdell spoke with an employee at South Greenville Elementary School and told her, “I will shoot you,” and also told that employee, “I will shoot up the school by getting the Bloods to come to the school.”

Greenville Police said, after they learned about the threat, South Greenville Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown, and additional officers were assigned to the school as a precaution.

Cogdell was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center on a bond of $5,000.

On Wednesday morning, Pitt County Schools released the following statement about this incident: